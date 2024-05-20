Man badly burned in central Minnesota camper explosion
PIERZ, Minn. — A 57-year-old man was hospitalized after a camper explosion Sunday morning.
It happened just after 7 a.m. at the Pierz Park Campground, according to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.
The victim, from Pierz, was found badly burned inside his camper, and first responders noticed a cigarette on the floor and the gas oven turned on. No one else was inside.
He was airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare, and his condition hasn't been released.