Greater Minnesota News

Man badly burned in central Minnesota camper explosion

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

PIERZ, Minn. — A 57-year-old man was hospitalized after a camper explosion Sunday morning.

It happened just after 7 a.m. at the Pierz Park Campground, according to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.

The victim, from Pierz, was found badly burned inside his camper, and first responders noticed a cigarette on the floor and the gas oven turned on. No one else was inside.

He was airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare, and his condition hasn't been released.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 3:02 PM CDT

