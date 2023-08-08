Camp True Friends is making summer special, thanks in part to WCCO viewers

Local summer camp able to open, thanks to WCCO viewers

MAPLE LAKE, Minn. -- A summer camp in Maple Lake is up and running this year thanks, in part, to WCCO viewers.

Camp True Friends, a camp for people who use wheelchairs or learn differently, was going to have to turn hundreds of campers away due to the ongoing shortage of personal care assistants.

In March, the camp needed to hire about 50 more summer camp staff.

"Back in March it was a crisis moment actually," camp president John LeBlanc recalled.

The story was shared on social media, and by the time camp started, they had 157 staffers, two more than they were aiming for.

"It exploded on social media," LeBlanc said.

Campers like Kari Nesje, who lost her limbs after a virus called sepsis, are savoring the summer. She was able to go ziplining.

"It's greatly appreciated," she said. "We are all thankful that everyone could be here today."

Other campers say it's a place for them to relax, a place to play. One camper, Fred, has been coming to the camp for 50 years.

Nesje said she feels freedom at the amp.

"You can do whatever you want," she said.

