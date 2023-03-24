Camille Dennis-Bond sentenced to 15 years for high-speed crash that killed two young adults

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A 21-year-old woman has been sentenced to 15 years for her involvement in a high-speed car crash in April 2021 that killed two young adults.

Camille Dennis-Bond of Burnsville was convicted in December of two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, one count of criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm, and one count of careless driving.

She was sentenced to 12.5 years and 15 years for the murder charges respectively, and sentenced to just over 3 years for the criminal vehicular operation charge. She'll serve the sentences concurrently, according to the Dakota County Attorney.

Charging documents said that Dennis-Bond was drag racing on County Road 42 in Burnsville against a vehicle driven by her younger brother. The car driven by her younger brother hit a Honda which had entered the intersection and then "split in half."

The occupants of the Honda, Tayler Garza of Woodbury and Dalton Ford of Burnsville, died in the crash. They were both 22 years old.

Dennis-Bond's brother was 17 years old at the time of the crash, and the motion to certify him as an adult was denied by a judge. He was placed on juvenile probation until he turns 21.