Camden Collective holds summer celebration aimed at uplifting the community

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local nonprofit hosted a fun-filled event Saturday aimed at uplifting the community.

The Camden Collective held a summer celebration block party featuring live music, free covid testing, a back-to-school supply giveaway and much more.

They held their food pantry as well.

Volunteers say the day is special for a few reasons.

"I think it's a great opportunity for the neighborhood because it's a chance for ones who don't have maybe a lot of income. They were blessed with some food," Bradley Jones said. "And just bringing some joy because we just came through covid and so many going through some personal problems."

The collective is in the process of trying to expand its reach in the community.

