Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

California woman, 43, struck and killed by semi in St. Cloud

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Feb. 14, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Feb. 14, 2023 01:17

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police say that a 43-year-old woman from California was struck and killed by a semi truck in St. Cloud Monday evening.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. in a parking lot on the 4100 block of Roosevelt Road. Police say that the victim was walking through the lot when she was struck by a slow-moving semi.

Police say she was actually a passenger in a different semi truck and had been walking through the parking lot to use the facilities in the business.

The driver of the other semi was reportedly unaware he had struck anyone for a number of seconds, police reported.

Investigators say they don't believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The victim was not identified by name.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 10:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.