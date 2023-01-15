California couple embraces Minnesota winter, creates a 25-foot-long "Snowasaurus"

ANOKA, Minn. -- There's a new attraction in Anoka that's catching the attention of people near and far. It only took Allan Papp a couple of hours, his two hands, and a little food coloring to sculpt a 25-foot-long green "Snowasaurus" in his front yard.

Allan and his wife moved to Anoka from Northern California in September to be closer to their young grandson named Miles. He inspired his grandpa Allan to sculpt the snow sculpture.

"He got to see it and take pictures with it so we were excited about that, he really liked it," Allan Papp said.

The whole neighborhood liked it too, with some onlookers driving 45 minutes to see his creation near 5th Avenue and Adams Street.

"It's overwhelming because I'm not used to this much attention," Papp said.

From sand sculptures to snow sculptures! Meet the California man who’s embracing his first Minnesota winter by warming spirits in his Anoka neighborhood. Tonight at 10pm @WCCO pic.twitter.com/QaC2dL468A — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) January 15, 2023

Papp says he has always been artistic. He painted cars for 30 years and was known to make elaborate sand sculptures with his family on the beaches of California.

"We got tired of doing sand castles, we said let's do something else, so we started doing animals and different sculptures and stuff and it went on from there," he said. "At the end, we'd take a family picture with it and that was like our special thing."

The tradition now continues in Minnesota as they fully embrace their first winter and get to know their neighbors over their "Snowasaurus."

"I never thought it would be this popular! It's really humbling, but I really like that people enjoy it and that's the best part of this whole thing," Papp said.

The family also goes all out for Halloween. They didn't know Anoka was the self-proclaimed Halloween capital of the world until they moved there. Papp said, "it was meant to be."