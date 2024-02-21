Caitlin Clark is chasing more scoring records. Here is what to watch for from the Iowa star

Caitlin Clark of Iowa has broken the NCAA career scoring record in women's basketball and could be chasing down more records before the season ends.

Clark has 3,569 points and is averaging 32.8 points per game this season.

Clark, last year's AP player of the year, passed former Washington star Kelsey Plum (3,527 points, 2013-17) for the NCAA women's career scoring record with a school-record 49 points in a 106-89 home win over Michigan on Feb. 15. She also had 13 assists and five rebounds.

Iowa visits Indiana on Feb. 22. The Hawkeyes beat Indiana 84-57 in Iowa City on Jan. 13. Clark had 30 points in that game.

Clark has scored at least 40 points 12 times in her career, including four this season.

Clark has 1,018 career assists and is in sixth place on the NCAA list. She is averaging 8.5 assists to lead the nation. Suzie McConnell of Penn State holds the NCAA record with 1,307.

Former Kansas star Lynette Woodard holds the women's major college basketball record with 3,649 points from 1978-81, before the NCAA took over women's sports from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women.

Francis Marion's Pearl Moore has the overall record with 4,061 points from 1975-79 at the small-college level in the AIAW. Moore had 177 of her points at Anderson Junior College before enrolling at Francis Marion.

The men's NCAA record is held by LSU's Pete Maravich, who finished his career with 3,667 points. He did it with no 3-point line in college basketball and in only three seasons (1967-70); freshmen at that point weren't allowed to play on varsity teams.