Cable barrier, guardrail installation in Champlin, Brooklyn Park will begin Monday

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to install new high-tension cable barrier and guardrail along a 5-mile stretch of Highway 169.

RELATED: Work begins on MnDOT's massive, multiyear I-494 construction project

The new safety measures will be installed within the median of Highway 169 between County Road 81 and Bottineau Boulevard in Brooklyn Park, and West River Road and Dean Avenue in Champlin.

This project will begin on Monday evening, and work plans to wrap up by mid-July. Crews will work overnights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

The construction will result in a temporary left lane and shoulder closure in each direction. However, left turn lanes will remain open at intersections.

MnDOT says all construction and traffic impacts are weather permitting and subject to change.

Concerns for cross median crashes is what has prompted this new project. Since the first high-tension cable barrier installation in Minnesota in 2004, it's proven to be 95% effective in reducing fatal crashes caused by vehicles crossing the median into oncoming traffic, MnDOT said.

For more information about this project, closures, detours, and updated road conditions you can visit the Highway 169 webpage or call 511.