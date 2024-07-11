Father, bystanders lift car to free boy on bike struck by driver in Maplewood

Bystanders help lift car off boy on bike hit by driver in Maplewood

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — When a driver struck a boy on a bicycle in Maplewood last week, authorities say the boy's father and a group of bystanders performed a heroic feat to get him out from under the vehicle.

The boy and his father were crossing the intersection of White Bear Avenue North and Highway 36 around 11 p.m. on July 4 when a driver exiting 36 hit the boy, according to the Maplewood Police Department.

The boy and his bike got stuck under the SUV, and several people, including his dad, lifted the car to free him, according to police and surveillance video.

MnDOT

The boy was taken to a hospital and his injuries are unknown, police said.