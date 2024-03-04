Burnsville police searching for 85-year-old man living with dementia

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Police in Burnsville are asking for the public's help in locating an 85-year-old man living with dementia Monday afternoon.

The Burnsville Police Department says Jack Kilby was last seen leaving his residence in Burnsville around 11 a.m. He was going to the bank but he never made it there.

Jack Kilby Burnsville Police Department

Police say Kilby made a purchase at a Speedway in Lakeville around 2:30 p.m. but his direction of travel is unknown. He is believed to be driving a silver or gray 2014 Honda CRV with Minnesota license plate "NBA345."

Kilby is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds with grey hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and blue Dickies pants.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Kilby is asked to call 911 or the Burnsville Police Department at 651-322-2323.