Burnsville man pleads guilty to wire fraud in $1.2 million scheme

Congress will meet to certify 2024 election 4 years after riot at Capitol, and more headlines

Congress will meet to certify 2024 election 4 years after riot at Capitol, and more headlines

Congress will meet to certify 2024 election 4 years after riot at Capitol, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS – A 53-year-old Burnsville man has pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in a scheme that cost an electronic manufacturing services company $1.2 million, according to United States Attorney Andrew Luger.

The man is identified as the CEO of Enterprise Products, LLC, which allegedly provides consulting and financial services to engineering and manufacturing companies.

In June 2019, the man pitched to the California-based company that Enterprise Products could coordinate multi-million-dollar manufacturing and repair contracts between the company and large electronics companies, Luger says.

The man allegedly provided fake documents to the company and required them to pay a "deposit bond" of $1,278,000.

Luger says the company entered into a contract with Enterprise Products in September 2019, which apparently stated the company would receive millions of dollars in exchange for repair services.

The man coordinated an initial delivery of "20 samples of electronic devices" that allegedly required repairs by the company, Luger said. However, the devices were stolen and the man didn't report that information to the company.

Federal officials say the man promised to put the money given by the company into a refundable escrow. Instead, the man misused the funds.

The man pled guilty on Friday.