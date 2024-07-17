State patrol searching for hit-and-run driver who struck man in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says it's investigating a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning in Burnsville that seriously injured a 24-year-old man.

It happened at about 2:30 a.m. near Highway 13 and Washburn Avenue.

The state patrol says the victim, a Shakopee resident, is expected to survive. It's not clear if he was on foot when he was struck or inside a vehicle.

No arrests have been made, and the state patrol says it's still working to identify the vehicle that fled the scene.