State patrol searching for hit-and-run driver who struck man in Burnsville

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says it's investigating a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning in Burnsville that seriously injured a 24-year-old man.

It happened at about 2:30 a.m. near Highway 13 and Washburn Avenue.

The state patrol says the victim, a Shakopee resident, is expected to survive. It's not clear if he was on foot when he was struck or inside a vehicle.

No arrests have been made, and the state patrol says it's still working to identify the vehicle that fled the scene.

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. A 21-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

