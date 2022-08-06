Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Officials believe Burnsville apartment fire that displaced 50 units was started intentionally

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of August 6, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of August 6, 2022 01:02

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- One person was transported to a hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in Burnsville on Saturday.

The Burnsville Fire Department says crews responded to the Parkvue Flats on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway shortly before 9 a.m.

Residents of the 100-unit building were evacuated and cared for on the scene. The building has five stories and does not have a fire sprinkler system, officials say. Roughly 50 units were displaced because of the fire. 

One person with minor injuries was taken to a hospital. Another person and one firefighter were evaluated at the scene but did not need further assistance.

An initial investigation points to a fire that was started intentionally, city officials say. Police apprehended a man who is currently in custody. The investigation will continue.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 6, 2022 / 2:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.