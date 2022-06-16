New video shows deadly Buffalo clinic shooting: "I intend to surrender in a minute"

BUFFALO, Minn. -- We're now seeing chilling video of last year's deadly shooting at a health care clinic in Buffalo.

It shows Gregory Ulrich calmly pulling out a gun and pipe bombs during the rampage.

Earlier this month, a jury convicted Ulrich of all charges in the February 2021 deadly shooting.

The video underscores the horror of how quickly a routine morning descended into carnage. Ulrich shot and killed medical assistant Lindsay Overbay and wounded four others.

The video also shows, in real time, the quick response of local law enforcement.

Within seconds of walking into the clinic waiting room, Ulrich approaches the receptionist and pulls out a gun. Ulrich proceeds to walk around them and into the corridor towards the patient area.

Within seconds, staff and a patient with an infant in a car seat are seen fleeing.

In a period that lasts less than a minute, Ulrich shoots his victims, comes back to the waiting area and calls 911 to report himself

"I would send a lotta ambulances," Ulrich said. "We have some, uh, critical, uh, critical spine injuries."

As he is on the phone with 911, Ulrich goes to his briefcase and retrieves a pipe bomb, tossing it outside.

"A bomb or two is going to go off," Ulrich said.

"A bomb or two is going to go off?" the 911 operator said. "Sir, are you the one that is doing this?"

"I guess it works pretty good," Ulrich said.

Wright Co. Attorney's Office

From an outside camera, you can the pipe bomb going off. Within a minute of the 911 call, Buffalo police and the Wright County Sheriff's Officers are on their way.

"Tell the police to back away a little bit," Ulrich said.

"Tell the police to back away?" the 911 operator said.

"I intend to surrender in a minute," Ulrich said.

The heavily-armed officers arrive on the scene.

Ulrich lies face down, and seconds later he is hustled away from the clinic in handcuffs. He had spent less than five minutes at the scene.

A judge will sentence Ulrich Friday afternoon.