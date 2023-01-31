Buck Hill hosting 25th annual mattress race in March

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Sledding is a cherished pastime in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Most people use a sled, tube or toboggan. But for almost a quarter century, fun-lovers have supported a nonprofit with a yearly bed race on mattresses.

March marks the 25th anniversary of "Bedrace for Bridging" at Buck Hill. The search is on for new bed racers, so I wanted to see if I have what it takes with a test run at Ingerson Park. Before my slide, an explanation of why so many do it to support Bridging.

"For 35 years, we've been actually providing a basic home package of goods to families who've been referred to us," said Diana Dalsin, Director of Strategic Partnerships for Bridging.

Each week, members of 100 households come to locations in Roseville and Bloomington. They work their way down row after row of the huge warehouses to pick out new and gently used beds, sofas, kitchen tables and other basic home essentials to furnish their new stable homes.

"As a furniture bank we need stuff, dollars/financial contributions and volunteers. We're the largest furniture bank in the country because Minnesotans understand all three of those things," said Dalsin.

When Dalsin says large, she means it.

"Almost twelve semi loads of stuff in, twelve semi loads out every week. So, we can help over 4,600 households this year," said Dalsin.

Bridging also has an army of volunteers but the need grows as fewer donations come in. "Bedrace for Bridging" in March is one of the non-profit's largest fundraisers. An event perfect for the highly competitive. Most bed racers love to wear creative costumes.

There's a magic carpet for the mattresses at the official race at Buck Hill, but we had to do it the old-fashioned way after our run.

The fundraiser will host its 25th annual event on Saturday, March 11. All team members must be at least 18 to participate.

For details, registration and parking information, click here.