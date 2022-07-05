Watch CBS News
Brooklyn Park teen killed in firework accident ID'd as Jack Kocur

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- The 18-year-old killed after a firework exploded in his face early Monday morning in Brooklyn Park has been identified as Jack Kocur.

Police responded to  a park on the 9800 block of Fallgold Parkway North at around 1:30 a.m. to find the teen with severe injuries to his hands and face. They said he was holding a firework when it exploded in his face.

Police also said a friend tried to perform CPR on Kocur, who was later taken to the hospital. He died from his injuries. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said the cause of death was blunt force chest injuries.

Police say the mortar-type firework Kocur was holding is illegal in Minnesota.

Neighbors said they hear fireworks going off often from the park well into the night and into the early morning hours, especially around the Fourth of July holiday. 

