Brooklyn Park police searching for missing 9-year-old boy with nonverbal autism

Child, 9, with autism missing in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police in the north metro are asking for the public's help in locating a 9-year-old boy with autism Thursday evening.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says Joelle went missing from the 7600 block of Fairfield Road.

Joelle is nonverbal and is described as 4-foot to 4-foot 6-inches tall. He weighs around 70-80 pounds and was last seen wearing a green shirt and brown shorts. It is unknown if he was wearing shoes.

Anyone who sees the boy is asked to call 911.