Brooklyn Park police search for shooter who targeted victim in apartment complex parking lot

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police say a gunshot victim is expected to survive after a shooting Sunday evening in the parking lot of a north metro apartment complex.

Brooklyn Park police say it happened at about 5:35 p.m. at the Autumn Ridge Apartments, located on the 6300 block of Boone Avenue North.

Officers arrived to find the victim, who was taken to an area hospital with "non-life threatening injuries," police say.

No arrests have been made, and police say the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the search for the shooter.