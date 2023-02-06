Watch CBS News
Brooklyn Park police search for shooter who targeted victim in apartment complex parking lot

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police say a gunshot victim is expected to survive after a shooting Sunday evening in the parking lot of a north metro apartment complex.

Brooklyn Park police say it happened at about 5:35 p.m. at the Autumn Ridge Apartments, located on the 6300 block of Boone Avenue North.

Officers arrived to find the victim, who was taken to an area hospital with "non-life threatening injuries," police say.

No arrests have been made, and police say the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the search for the shooter.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 9:24 PM

