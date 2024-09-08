Watch CBS News
Pedestrian struck by car while crossing Brooklyn Park highway at night suffers serious injuries

By Riley Moser

CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A pedestrian suffered grave injuries when a driver struck them late Saturday night in the north metro.

Brooklyn Park police say the crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 252 and Brookdale Drive North.

According to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol, a 26-year-old Burnsville man had been driving a Buick Encore northbound on the highway when he struck a pedestrian crossing the intersection. 

The pedestrian, a 34-year-old St. Cloud man, suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported to North Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The state patrol did not say who had the right of way at the time of the incident.  

Police say Highway 252 shut down for two hours while officers assisted with traffic control.

