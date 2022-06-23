Watch CBS News
Suspect in attempted kidnapping at Brooklyn Park McDonald's turns self in

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap a child at a Twin Cities fast food restaurant has turned himself in, police said.

The incident occurred at a Brooklyn Park McDonald's Tuesday afternoon. The man allegedly grabbed a child, who screamed. The suspect then took a cellphone from the child and left the scene on a bicycle.

Police put out a call for help finding the suspect. On Wednesday, police said he turned himself in "due to pressure from concerned citizens."

June 23, 2022

