Suspect in attempted kidnapping at Brooklyn Park McDonald's turns self in
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap a child at a Twin Cities fast food restaurant has turned himself in, police said.
The incident occurred at a Brooklyn Park McDonald's Tuesday afternoon. The man allegedly grabbed a child, who screamed. The suspect then took a cellphone from the child and left the scene on a bicycle.
Police put out a call for help finding the suspect. On Wednesday, police said he turned himself in "due to pressure from concerned citizens."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.