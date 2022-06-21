Police release suspect photo in attempted kidnapping at Twin Cities McDonald's
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police are looking for a man who grabbed and robbed a child at a Twin Cities fast food restaurant Tuesday afternoon.
It happened at about 1:13 p.m. at a Brooklyn Park McDonald's, on the 1400 block of 85th Avenue.
Police say this man tried to kidnap a 3-year-old, but the child screamed.
The man then snatched a cellphone from the child and rode off on a dark-colored BMX bike.
Police are asking for anyone with information on this case to call 911.
