Police release suspect photo in attempted kidnapping at Twin Cities McDonald's

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police are looking for a man who grabbed and robbed a child at a Twin Cities fast food restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at about 1:13 p.m. at a Brooklyn Park McDonald's, on the 1400 block of 85th Avenue.

Police say this man tried to kidnap a 3-year-old, but the child screamed.

Brooklyn Park Police

The man then snatched a cellphone from the child and rode off on a dark-colored BMX bike.

Police are asking for anyone with information on this case to call 911.