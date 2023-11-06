Brooklyn Park man dies after losing control, crashing on I-94 in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — A Brooklyn Park man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis Sunday evening.
The 53-year-old was speeding when he lost control, then hit the guard rail and smashed into the median head-on near 49th Avenue, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash happened just after 8 p.m.
The patrol said he was not wearing a seat belt.
The man has not been publicly identified.
Multiple agencies responded to the crash.
