Brooklyn Park man dies after losing control, crashing on I-94 in Minneapolis

By Anthony Bettin

MINNEAPOLIS — A Brooklyn Park man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis Sunday evening.

The 53-year-old was speeding when he lost control, then hit the guard rail and smashed into the median head-on near 49th Avenue, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash happened just after 8 p.m.

The patrol said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The man has not been publicly identified.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash.

First published on November 6, 2023 / 9:26 AM CST

