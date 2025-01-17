Brooklyn Park police investigate home burglary that left resident injured

Minnesota faces possible $5 billion deficit, and more headlines

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police are investigating an early morning armed burglary at a Brooklyn Park residence.

The victim told police he invited the suspect, described only as a male, into their residence off North Louisana and 75th avenues at about 3:15 a.m.

The suspect "then robbed and threatened them with a knife," police say, before he fled on foot north toward Brooklyn Boulevard.

Police say the victim suffered unspecified injuries and was hospitalized. No one is in custody, and police say they're still investigating.