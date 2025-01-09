Watch CBS News
Crime

SWAT team, FBI, National Guard aid in Brooklyn Park domestic violence investigation

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Sports betting back on the agenda this legislative session, and more headlines
Sports betting back on the agenda this legislative session, and more headlines 03:12

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A SWAT team, the FBI and the Minnesota National Guard all responded to a Brooklyn Park home Thursday morning as part of "an ongoing domestic violence investigation," officials said.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said its SWAT team went to a home on the 6400 block of Zealand Avenue North around 5:30 a.m. to execute a "high-risk search warrant."

Detectives learned the suspect may have had castor beans, a plant containing the poison ricin. This necessitated federal and state authorities to get involved, police said.

"The property is secure, and the hazmat situation has been contained and is under control," the department said. "There is no danger to the public at this time."

Authorities found several people inside the home and safely removed them. A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.