SWAT team, FBI, National Guard aid in Brooklyn Park domestic violence investigation

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A SWAT team, the FBI and the Minnesota National Guard all responded to a Brooklyn Park home Thursday morning as part of "an ongoing domestic violence investigation," officials said.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said its SWAT team went to a home on the 6400 block of Zealand Avenue North around 5:30 a.m. to execute a "high-risk search warrant."

Detectives learned the suspect may have had castor beans, a plant containing the poison ricin. This necessitated federal and state authorities to get involved, police said.

"The property is secure, and the hazmat situation has been contained and is under control," the department said. "There is no danger to the public at this time."

Authorities found several people inside the home and safely removed them. A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.