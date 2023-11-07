Brooklyn Park artist's design featured in Target's tech accessories line

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A Twin Cities artist is making a splash in Target stores across the country.

Brooklyn Park native Ameen Taahir has been drawing and designing ever since he could hold a pencil.

"Literally since I could pick up a pencil," he smiled.

Creating art on a blank canvas quickly became an outlet for him to express himself. His vibrant illustrations and paintings caught the attention of Target.

"It's amazing," Taahir said. "I think it's such a special experience to work with a brand from where I'm from."

Taahir was asked to create a design for Heyday, Target's line of tech accessories. He designed his collection of accessories for phones and computers among other items. It is now being sold in stores.

The collaboration features artists who defy expectations by using visual styles to redefine voice, culture, and identity, according to Target's website.

Taahir said there's a lot of symbolism in his work.

The X on the hand on all iPhone cases represent his birthday, May 10. Five fingers and X stands for 10 in Roman numerals. He was also intentional with the artwork because he said certain items show different parts of his artwork.

"When I first initially made the artwork, it was a way for me to be able to express myself and tell my story," Taahir said.

Now, he's hopeful his style inspires younger creatives.

"People who look like me being able to see themselves in this art when they walk into Target is important for me," Taahir said.

Through his art, he hopes important conversations can be had.

You can find Taahir designs in the electronics section of Target stores.