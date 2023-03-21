Brooklyn Center Walmart closing next month due to "underperformance"

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Walmart will be closing the doors at its Brooklyn Center store next month, city officials announced Tuesday,

The store located at 1200 Shingle Creek Crossing will close on April 21, citing its underperformance in recent years.

Nearly 250 people are employed at the Brooklyn Center Walmart. Walmart told city officials it is working to place those staff at other locations.

The closure comes shortly after Aldi closed in nearby north Minneapolis last month and as a record number of Minnesotans are in need of help from food shelves.

Brooklyn Center says Walmart has served the community of over 34,000 since opening in 2012.

"Our residents have relied on the convenience of the location," City Manager, Dr. Reginald Edwards, said. "This is devastating and a major economic loss to our region..."

The next closest Walmart is located in Brooklyn Park, a little over six miles away.

WCCO has reached out to Walmart for comment and has yet to hear back.