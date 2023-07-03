Brooklyn Center PD investigating double fatal shooting

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Brooklyn Center police are investigating what may be a murder-suicide near a shopping center Monday.

WCCO's Reg Chapman is at the scene where witnesses say a couple was inside the store off Shingle Creek Drive and got into an argument and walked outside. Witnesses say the man shot the woman and then shot himself.

Police are going through a car in the parking lot and a tent is set up where it's believed the bodies of the two deceased are located.

The police department has confirmed that two adults with gunshot wounds were found dead, one inside a vehicle and the other outside a vehicle. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Police say the incident does not appear random and no arrests have been made.

While we are still waiting to hear from police, witnesses tell Reg a couple got into an argument inside one of the businesses, and it ended outside in a possible murder/suicide. https://t.co/oQ2Q841gbs — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) July 3, 2023

This is a developing situation, so check back for updates.

Mental Health Resources: Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cell phone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text "MN" to 741741. More info here.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Minnesota also recommends people search for a provider at Fast-Tracker, a healthcare resource developed by the Minnesota Mental Health Community Foundation. This site also offers information on how to reach suicide prevention and crisis hotlines. More on finding the right therapists here.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.