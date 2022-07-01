Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Brooklyn Center house fire under investigation

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 1, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 1, 2022 01:18

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Fire crews from multiple departments worked to put out a house fire in Brooklyn Center on Friday afternoon.

Officials received a call at 2:38 p.m. about a fire near 73rd Avenue North and Dupont Avenue. One person was inside the house at the time the fire started. Officials say they got out okay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 5:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.