Brooklyn Center house fire under investigation
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Fire crews from multiple departments worked to put out a house fire in Brooklyn Center on Friday afternoon.
Officials received a call at 2:38 p.m. about a fire near 73rd Avenue North and Dupont Avenue. One person was inside the house at the time the fire started. Officials say they got out okay.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
