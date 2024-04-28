Brooklyn Center councilmember Dan Jerzak "engaged in inappropriate behaviors," investigation finds

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — WCCO has uncovered questionable conduct by a Minnesota elected official.

Documents obtained through months of public records requests reveal an investigation into Brooklyn Center City Councilmember Dan Jerzak last year.

The investigation stemmed from a complaint against Jerzak less than eight months into his term.

A city employee emailed the mayor and city manager about a "hostile work environment" and "racially biased incidents", with the employee writing, "I'm actually targeted."

WCCO has learned the city paid a Minneapolis law firm $37,205 to investigate. Its report was completed in October.

Much of the report is redacted due to privacy law, but the firm found evidence to support "Mr. Jerzak has engaged in inappropriate behaviors" that violate the city's Respectful Workplace Policy.

The report says Jerzak "engaged in intimidation" that resulted in an "abuse of power."

It continues, "His targeting...is suspicious and concerning, but there is no clear evidence that it is racially motivated."

The city tells WCCO the complaint was closed with no disciplinary action, reprimands or consequences for Jerzak because council members are not city employees.

When asked if Jerzak's behavior has changed since last year, the city declined to comment.

Documents include a response from Jerzak after the report was completed.

He writes that the report has several factual errors and appears biased, saying, "This final investigation report continues to contain inaccurate information...This flawed report could be fodder for smear campaigns against me."

WCCO called and emailed Jerzak multiple times asking for an interview, and knocked on his door as well, but he didn't respond.

Brooklyn Center's city manager also declined an interview via a spokesperson.