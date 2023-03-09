British rockers The Cure to play Xcel Energy Center in June

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- British rockers The Cure are heading to the Twin Cities this summer.

The band, best known for their crossover hit albums "Disintegration" and "Wish," will perform at Xcel Energy Center Thursday, June 8 as part of their "Shows of a Lost World Tour."

The band will be joined by The Twilight Sad.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 15, via a Ticketmaster verified fan sale, which requires preregistration. Public ticket sales then begin Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m.

The band's highest-charting pop hit in the U.S. was "Lovesong," which went all the way to #2 on the Billboard singles chart back in 1989.