Watch CBS News
Local News

"Bridging" furniture bank in critical need of donations

By Kirsten Mitchell

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Nov. 16, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Nov. 16, 2022 01:23

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Give to the Max Day kicks off the season of giving on Thursday. Thousands of nonprofits need help reaching their goals so they can keep helping our community. One of them is 'Bridging' in Bloomington and Roseville.

"Every day we're preparing every afternoon for 20 households. To get to 100 households a week, it is constantly moving!" Bridging Community Relations Manager Diana Dalsin said.

Bridging is a furniture bank that allows people to come with nothing, and leave with everything they need to furnish their new home.

"We are partnered up with over 250 agencies, from the very formal county assistance programs, to the shelters, homeless, domestic abuse, veterans service, immigrants and refugees," Dalsin said.

6p-pkg-give-to-max-prev-wcco2coq.jpg
CBS

Over the past year, supply issues, inflation and the end of pandemic relief programs leaves them in a constant battle to keep up with demand. High priority items in need right now include large furniture, mattresses, lamps and blankets.

Like many nonprofits, Bridging is powered by volunteers, like Karen Moran. She just celebrated her 10th year at Bridging. When she isn't volunteering she is a flight attendant for Delta. In September, 2021, she was on a flight that brought 200-plus Afghan refugees from Germany to the United States.  

"Not the same people of course, but we had some Afghan refugees come through Bridging so I've seen the whole, full circle, and it was amazing," Moran said. "The day I saw those folks come through I was just like, 'Wow, I'm so glad they got here.'"

Bridging takes donations six days a week at its Bloomington and Roseville locations, no appointment needed. They're also hosting a blanket drive on Dec. 17. Click here for more information on how to support their mission.

Kirsten Mitchell
web-kirsten-mitchell.jpg

Kirsten Mitchell joined the WCCO team as a reporter in November of 2021. A Saint Paul native, Kirsten is proud to tell stories in her home state. She graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities (Go Gophs!) and interned at WCCO during her time there.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 7:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.