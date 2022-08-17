Brendan Fraser coming to Twin Cities Con in November

MINNEAPOLIS -- Get your Twin Cities Con tickets now, "George of the Jungle" fans -- Brendan Fraser will be one of the convention's celebrity guests.

The convention, which organizers say celebrates "all things nerdy," will take place Nov. 11-13 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Fraser will appear on Nov. 12 and 13.

The one-time Hollywood blockbuster star of "The Mummy" and "Encino Man" has experienced somewhat of a career resurgence in recent years, with a starring role on the superhero show "Doom Patrol" and Oscar buzz for his upcoming performance in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale."

Organizers say Fraser will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans.

Tickets for Twin Cities Con are on sale now. Other celebrity guests include former pro wrestler Mick Foley and multiple "Power Rangers" stars. The convention also includes discussion panels, gaming tournaments, costume contests and merchandise for sale.

