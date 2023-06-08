Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Breezy Point couple reports 2 different bear families in their yard in 1 day

By Jeff Wagner

/ CBS Minnesota

2 different bears spotted in Breezy Point yard within same day
2 different bears spotted in Breezy Point yard within same day 00:42

BREEZY POINT, Minn. -- Many in Minnesota are still seeing more bears, especially up in cabin country.

Wayne and Sandy Rasmussen sent WCCO a new video from Breezy Point, which shows a mama bear and her two cubs on the hunt for some food.

The video shows the cubs' mother going right for the bird feeder.

RELATED: Minnesotans share their bears

But that wasn't the extent of the encounters in that particular yard. The couple said that, later that night, a different bear family showed up, much to their disbelief.

"I felt it was quite special, it was amazing. You don't see them hardly at all. And two different families on the same day was pretty incredible," Wayne Rasmussen said.

June is one of the most active times for bears to roam.

Minnesota's black bear range has been slowly expanding southward and westward. If you see a bear outside of the animal's normal range, please report it to the Minnesota DNR.  

Jeff Wagner
jeff-wagner.png

Jeff Wagner joined the WCCO-TV team in November 2016 as a general assignment reporter, and now anchors WCCO's Saturday evening newscasts. Although he's new to Minnesota, he's called the Midwest home his entire life.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 6:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.