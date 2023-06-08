Breezy Point couple reports 2 different bear families in their yard in 1 day

2 different bears spotted in Breezy Point yard within same day

2 different bears spotted in Breezy Point yard within same day

2 different bears spotted in Breezy Point yard within same day

BREEZY POINT, Minn. -- Many in Minnesota are still seeing more bears, especially up in cabin country.

Wayne and Sandy Rasmussen sent WCCO a new video from Breezy Point, which shows a mama bear and her two cubs on the hunt for some food.

The video shows the cubs' mother going right for the bird feeder.

RELATED: Minnesotans share their bears

But that wasn't the extent of the encounters in that particular yard. The couple said that, later that night, a different bear family showed up, much to their disbelief.

"I felt it was quite special, it was amazing. You don't see them hardly at all. And two different families on the same day was pretty incredible," Wayne Rasmussen said.

June is one of the most active times for bears to roam.

Minnesota's black bear range has been slowly expanding southward and westward. If you see a bear outside of the animal's normal range, please report it to the Minnesota DNR.