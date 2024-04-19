Breaking down the dos and don'ts of legal cannabis in Minnesota

The important dos and Don'ts of legal cannabis in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — For the last year, Jen Randolph Reise has helped businesses prepare for legal cannabis across Minnesota.

"I like to think of it as the speed limits have changed, and people don't know what the speed limits are," said Reise, Head of Business and Cannabis Law, North Star Law Group.

She's one of the state's top experts about what you can and can't do on 4/20.

"This is exciting to get to be the first 4/20 where people can smoke openly and be open about the fact that they enjoy cannabis and our cannabis users," said Reise.

Reise says outside of tribal dispensaries and growing at home, the only legal way to get cannabis is if someone gives it to you for free.

"So the gifting rule is supposed to be a fairly small exception, Reise explained. "You can make a true gift of up to two ounces from a person to a person."

Minnesotans 21 and older can possess:

- up 2 ounces of cannabis flower & 8 grams of concentrate

- edibles with up to 800 milligrams of THC

- and up to 2 pounds of marijuana at home.

The most important thing is where you decide to consume it.

"Private property, so backyard parties or parties in a house, yes, the homeowner can totally allow that," said Reise.

Reise says people can smoke marijuana wherever they can smoke cigarettes. However, there are some exceptions to the rule.

"You can't smoke in your car, even if it is not going anywhere. Which you know, could trip some people up, right? Especially if they're not allowed to smoke in their apartment for instance, by their landlord," said Reise.

and if you're heading to a 4/20 event tomorrow, Reise recommends keeping your stash...stashed away.

"I advise people treat it like alcohol, put it in the trunk make sure it's out of the reach of the driver," Reised explained. "Just to minimize that risk that if you get pulled over then you could get cited under the cannabis versions of the open container law."