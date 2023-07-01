Watch CBS News
Sports

Brandon and Shane Zylstra hold football camp to give hope to young players

By Mike Max

/ CBS Minnesota

Zylstra brothers host football camp in hometown
Zylstra brothers host football camp in hometown 01:40

NEW LONDON, Minn. --  Brandon and Shane Zylstra have gone from New London-Spicer to Concordia in Moorhead and Minnesota State in Mankato, to the NFL as undrafted free agents. Friday, they were back home, giving back to the community.

Shane Zylstra had to wait his turn in the NFL and came to life with the Detroit Lions.

Brandon Zylstra had already paved the way, making it out of Concordia in Moorhead as a wide receiver. 

Back home in New London-Spicer, the two NFL brothers hold a camp to let them know there is NFL hope everywhere.

"That's what we're building out here today. And that's the premise of this camp is just to build that foundation," Shane Zylstra said. "You know, it's no secret that not every kid here is going to have a chance in the NFL, but that's not what it's about. It's having success in middle school and high school."

Part of their message was to be versatile. For the Zylstra brothers, that meant a spot on the area club water ski team of Crow River.

"I think waterskiing helps us with balance. Honestly, I always tell people like it's always helped us with balance," Brandon Zylstra said.

The incredible story keeps writing new chapters, including this past season, when for part of it, they were joined in Detroit as NFL teammates.

"He had a little bit more opportunity than I did coming out of high school, so he ended up going to Mankato," Brandon Zylstra said. "And we'd always just said we'll play together in the NFL. Like, that's got to be our goal. And so the fact that we actually crossed it off this year is honestly, it's been the highlight of my career so far."

Mike Max
mike-max.png

Mike Max is sports director at WCCO-TV. Mike returned to WCCO-TV as a sports reporter and anchor in April 2005, having joined WCCO Radio in 1998.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 10:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.