Braham residents shocked to see enormous property tax hike

BRAHAM, Minn. – Property taxes have gone up everywhere, but people living in the town of Braham say they got sticker shock.

For many, their initial property tax statement was up more than $3,000.

"We love the little, small town, we love our neighbors," said Tanya Thoreen.

About 1,700 people live in the town of Braham, and each year homeowners expect a modest increase in property taxes. But when Thoreen got her Isanti County tax statement, she was in shock.

"All of us neighbors, we just couldn't believe it," said Thoreen.

Thoreen's statement showed her taxes going from $2,900 a year to just over $6,200 – a 110% increase.

"Me and my husband were saying, 'If we want to sell, we can't sell because there's nobody that's gonna wanna buy a house with that high of taxes,'" said Thoreen.

City officials posted a message on their website and held a meeting in October explaining that the initial statement would be wrong. And due to budget reductions and new revenue sources, Thoreen won't have to pay the $6,200 it says she owes.

The city will send out a new, correct property tax statement, but residents can still expect a significant jump. For some, it will be a 40% increase from a year ago.

City leaders says this is primarily due to inflation and cost increases for gas, diesel, and health insurance for employees. It means Thoreen will still see an $1,100 tax increase.

"I want some answers. I want to know why there's such a huge increase for a small town like that," said Thoreen. "We are going to have to cut back on a lot of things. Camping. Going out to eat. A few other activities."

Braham isn't alone when it comes to higher taxes, but that's no comfort to Kitty Haley. A life-long resident, she said she will now have to watch her budget a little more closely.

"I'm gonna have to adapt to try and pay everything off," said Haley. "It's a nice place to live. It was. We don't know if we're gonna want to stay around anymore if they have the taxes that high."

The city said it does not have any control over property valuation related to taxes. That's set by the Isanti County Assessor's Office.

Residents can expect a new property tax statement in early 2023. In the meantime, a truth-in-taxation hearing is set for Dec. 6 at Braham City Hall.