Minnesota boys hockey state tournament "promposal" goes viral

MINNEAPOLIS -- It doesn't get more Minnesota than this. The MSHSL Class A Boys State Hockey Tournament turned into a platform for one player to shoot his shot for a date.

During the starting line up announcement ahead of the Luverne vs. Hermantown game, senior Brady Bork skated forward when his name was announced and flashed the blade of his stick, which read: "Hey Sarah, Prom?"

"I didn't know what to think, I was super shocked," said Sarah Stegenga over Facetime. She drove back down south to Luverne, after the team fell to Hermantown on Wednesday.

The team may have lost, but Stegenga still feels like she picked up a win.

"It made me happy that he was so bold with it and just went for it," said Stegenga.

"I didn't really want to say it because she's at the game and can't hear it over the jumbotron, so it kind of had to be spelled out or she wouldn't have known what I said," said Bork.

Sarah Stegenga

Sarah, of course, said yes, but being asked to prom wasn't the only surprise for this young couple.

"When I got back to the locker room everyone was saying, 'Oh you're going viral already,'" said Bork.

The fast fame wasn't his focus though, he just wanted to soak in these last moments as a senior playing hockey and make his family proud.

"Oh you guys made me cry," said Bork to his parents as he hugged them after his last game in the state tournament.

The Luverne boys ended their run in the consolation bracket on Thursday, but Bork did get a goal, a prom date and a lot of hype online.

"Maybe I'll go look on Twitter and make myself feel a bit better," said Bork.