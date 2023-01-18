Watch CBS News
Boy hospitalized in Wadena house fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WADENA, Minn. -- A boy was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a fire in Wadena.

Officials say they were notified of the fire around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement arrived at the 400 block of 3rd Street Southwest but couldn't enter the house due to heavy smoke.

The Wadena Fire Department then arrived and found a boy inside the house. He was taken to Tri County Health Care and then eventually to Hennepin County Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

The fire is under investigation. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

January 18, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

