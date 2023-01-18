Boy hospitalized in Wadena house fire
WADENA, Minn. -- A boy was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a fire in Wadena.
Officials say they were notified of the fire around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement arrived at the 400 block of 3rd Street Southwest but couldn't enter the house due to heavy smoke.
The Wadena Fire Department then arrived and found a boy inside the house. He was taken to Tri County Health Care and then eventually to Hennepin County Medical Center. His condition is unknown.
The fire is under investigation.
