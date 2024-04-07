Boy hit by bullet inside St. Paul home

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A young boy is expected to be OK after being shot while inside a St. Paul home late Saturday night.

The St. Paul Police Department said officers were called to the 1400 block of Case Avenue East around 11 p.m. on a report of shots fired into a residence.

Police said the boy, about 9 years old, was shot in his ankle.

Officers found shell casings outside the residence.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting and who shot the boy are both unknown.