Watch CBS News
Crime

Boy hit by bullet inside St. Paul home

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Young boy shot in St. Paul
Young boy shot in St. Paul 00:28

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A young boy is expected to be OK after being shot while inside a St. Paul home late Saturday night.

The St. Paul Police Department said officers were called to the 1400 block of Case Avenue East around 11 p.m. on a report of shots fired into a residence.

Police said the boy, about 9 years old, was shot in his ankle.

MORE NEWS: St. Paul man charged after 11-year-old shot in head by 13-year-old girl

Officers found shell casings outside the residence.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting and who shot the boy are both unknown. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 7, 2024 / 8:39 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.