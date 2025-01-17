Boy, 12, falls through ice while riding snowmobile on Lake Minnetonka

Minnesota faces possible $5 billion deficit, and more headlines

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. — The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to be careful when going out onto the ice after a 12-year-old boy fell through Lake Minnetonka while riding a snowmobile Friday morning.

The sheriff's office says the boy was alone, but managed to get himself out of the lake.

A sheriff's deputy pulled the snowmobile out of the lake with the help of a drysuit.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office water patrol says they've made three ice rescues in the past three weeks.

Authorities warn that ice near and around pressure ridges are not safe. The ridges form where land comes to a point — like near the edges of bays — and can pile and fold, becoming brittle.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office banned all vehicles from going onto Sleepy Eye Lake Friday afternoon due to open water and unsafe ice conditions.