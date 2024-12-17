Boy hospitalized after falling 30+ feet from ski lift chair in central Minnesota

Adam Fravel to be sentenced in Madeline Kingsbury's death, and more headlines

NISSWA, Minn. — An 8-year-old boy is in the hospital after falling from a ski lift chair in central Minnesota.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the child fell from a ski lift chair at Mount Ski Gull in rural Nisswa just before 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Deputies from the sheriff's office and other responders arrived and learned the boy had fallen 30 to 40 feet from the chair.

The boy was treated on scene before being taken by helicopter to a hospital in the Twin Cities for more treatment. His current condition is unknown at this time.

The Ski Gull Ski Patrol, Pillager Fire & Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance and Life Link Helicopter assisted at the scene.

Nisswa is located about 140 miles northwest of Minneapolis.