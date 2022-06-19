Boy enthralled with school buses gets dream tour from Twin Cities district

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities mother was able to make her young son's dream come true with a little help from the community.

Christine Swan posted on Facebook earlier this month, saying her son was obsessed with one thing: school buses. Every morning and afternoon, he sits in the same chair to watch the yellow buses pass by the window of their south metro home.

Not long after making the social media post, Richfield Public Schools arranged to give Swan's son a private bus tour. The young bus enthusiast got to step into a school bus, sit in the driver's seat and even high five the driver.

According to Swan, her son was "a little unsure" at times but "loved every moment" of the experience. She thanked the district and the driver for making her son's day.