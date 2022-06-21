Boy dies in Sturgeon Lake house fire
STURGEON LAKE, Minn. -- Officials say a boy died in a house fire in eastern Minnesota early Monday morning.
The 911 call came in just after 1:30 a.m. The caller reported a boy was still inside the burning home.
Multiple fire departments responded, but by the time crews arrived, it was too late.
It's not clear what caused the fire. Officials have not publicly identified the boy who was killed.
