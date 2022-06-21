Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Boy dies in Sturgeon Lake house fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Boy dies in Sturgeon Lake house fire
Boy dies in Sturgeon Lake house fire 00:19

STURGEON LAKE, Minn. -- Officials say a boy died in a house fire in eastern Minnesota early Monday morning.

The 911 call came in just after 1:30 a.m. The caller reported a boy was still inside the burning home.

Multiple fire departments responded, but by the time crews arrived, it was too late.

It's not clear what caused the fire. Officials have not publicly identified the boy who was killed.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 21, 2022 / 5:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.