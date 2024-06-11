Boy dies days after Burnsville shooting

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A boy is dead after a shooting last week in Burnsville.

According to Burnsville police, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived at the 13800 block of Echo Park Lane, they found a child and an adult in critical condition.

The two were taken to the hospital, and the boy died over the weekend. The adult suspect remains in critical condition.

Burnsville police are investigating the incident.

