Boy dies days after Burnsville shooting

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A boy is dead after a shooting last week in Burnsville.

According to Burnsville police, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived at the 13800 block of Echo Park Lane, they found a child and an adult in critical condition.

The two were taken to the hospital, and the boy died over the weekend. The adult suspect remains in critical condition.

Burnsville police are investigating the incident.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything. 

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.

First published on June 11, 2024 / 10:40 AM CDT

