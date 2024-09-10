Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 7, killed while riding his bike in rural Twin Cities community

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Stiffer charges for Park Tavern crash suspect, and more headlines
Stiffer charges for Park Tavern crash suspect, and more headlines 04:04

GREENFIELD, Minn. — A 7-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a motorist while riding his bike Friday evening in a rural Twin Cities community.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says it happened in Greenfield, located about 30 minutes northwest of Minneapolis.

A 17-year-old driver struck the boy on Greenfield Road at about 8 p.m. The sheriff's office says the young boy died at the scene despite the lifesaving efforts of first responders.

The sheriff's office says crime scene investigators were called to the scene, but it's not clear if the teen driver is expected to face any charges.

"This is a tragedy and we are holding family and friends in our thoughts and prayers," said a sheriff's office spokesperson.

The victim's name has not yet been released. The sheriff's office says the Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. A 21-year WCCO-TV veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.