Boy, 17, seriously injured in south Minneapolis shooting

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating after a teen boy was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday night in the Whittier neighborhood.

Officers with the 5th Precinct responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of 27th Street East and Nicollet Avenue at 7:49 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Upon arrival, police say officers were told the victim had been taken to a residence on the 2600 block of Third Avenue South.

Once at the residence, police found a 17-year-old boy suffering from potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid until an ambulance transported him to Hennepin Health.

No arrests have been made, but police say preliminary information indicates a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire.

