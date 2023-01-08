Boy, 12, killed in snowmobile accident near Wabasha, sheriff says

WABASHA, Minn. – A 12-year-old boy is dead after a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon in rural Wabasha County.

The sheriff's office says it happened just after 1 p.m. in Theilman, which is southwest of Wabasha.

The boy struck a tree while "operating a snowmobile on private property." He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office is investigating.