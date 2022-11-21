Watch CBS News
Boy, 11, shot in apparent hunting accident in Wisconsin, DNR says

Gun deer season opener in Wisconsin
Gun deer season opener in Wisconsin 00:20

MADISON, Wis. – An 11-year-old boy is dead after he was shot in the chest while inside of vehicle during the opening weekend of Wisconsin's deer hunting season.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it happened Sunday at about 9 a.m. in the Township of Seneca, located about 60 miles north of Wisconsin Dells.

Investigators say a 41-year-old man was unloading a firearm in the backseat of the vehicle that the boy was in when it "discharged."

The boy was flown to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.

It's not clear if the man who was handling the firearm will face criminal charges.

