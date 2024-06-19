Crews rescue 9-year-old boy in Boundary Waters after tree fell on him
GRAND MARAIS, Minn. — Search and rescue crews evacuated a 9-year-old boy from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on Tuesday night after he was injured by a falling tree.
The Cook County Sheriff's Office said the tree landed on the boy's tent during a storm.
The boy was successfully medevacked and is being treated at North Shore Health in Grand Marais. His condition has not been released.
