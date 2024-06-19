Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Crews rescue 9-year-old boy in Boundary Waters after tree fell on him

By Stephen Swanson

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. — Search and rescue crews evacuated a 9-year-old boy from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on Tuesday night after he was injured by a falling tree.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said the tree landed on the boy's tent during a storm.

The boy was successfully medevacked and is being treated at North Shore Health in Grand Marais. His condition has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

Stephen Swanson

First published on June 19, 2024 / 6:53 AM CDT

