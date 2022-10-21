'Book 'Em' book sale gives deals, gives back for 30th year

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, book lovers in Bloomington and beyond have a chance to score incredible deals while also serving the community.

The 'Book Em' Used Book Sale once again returned to the 44,000 square foot Toys R Us site at Southtown Center in Bloomington. Almost every square foot is needed. Thousands of donated books, CDs, records and more line the aisles, presenting great deals for media lovers.

"I'm still keeping my eyes peeled for dinosaur books," said eighth grader Leo Piram of Richfield. "I also got a book on reptiles – I am a huge animal fan."

Each item sold will go towards a fund creating community safety grants in the city.

"We took the phrase 'book 'em', being that we're associated with crime prevention," said organizer Jay Juergens. "By them contributing their books, they're actually contributing to crime prevention."

Juergens says in the last 18 years, the yearly event has fundraised $1.9 million – which has gone to fund after-school programs, tutoring opportunities and more.

"We've had people come back and tell us that what we've provided through grants, people's lives have been changed," he said. "We could probably raise prices and sell fewer books and make more money, but what we really wanted to do was make this a community event."

The event continues for one final day – Saturday, Oct. 22, where items will be half priced